Optus, banking sector roll out call-back scam blocks

Optus has rolled out a service designed to block call-back scammers.

The scam works by sending intended victims a text message claiming issues with their bank accounts, and providing the scammer’s number for the target to call.

The scammer then impersonates the bank, to harvest the victim’s financial information.

Working with the Australian Financial Crimes Exchange (AFCX), Optus’ Call Stop blocks calls to a number the AFCX has identified as a scammer, and redirects the caller to an automated message saying: “The number you have called has been reported as being used for scam activities. For more information, please visit optus.com.au/CallStop”.

The call is blocked, and Optus hopes, the customer understands that they were targeted by a scam.

The AFCX and its financial institution members, which include the major banks, helped implement Call Stop, by providing scam numbers identified by the banks and shared through the exchange.

Optus vice president of regulatory and public affairs Andrew Sheridan said the carrier is “always … looking for new ways to fight off scams”.

“Call Stop is our latest weapon in this battle and protects customers when they have been tricked into ringing a scam number," he said.

Last year, Optus worked with Westpac to help block calls impersonating the bank.

Earlier this month, the carrier outlined artificial intelligence and machine learning investments designed to support its scam crackdowns.

It said it has blocked 320 million scam calls since December 2020, and 80 million scam SMS messages over the past year.

Optus said blocks are currently running at 5 million calls and 10 million SMS messages per month.