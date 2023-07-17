Optus, banking sector roll out call-back scam blocks

By on
Optus, banking sector roll out call-back scam blocks

AFCX helps identify scammers' numbers.

Optus has rolled out a service designed to block call-back scammers.

The scam works by sending intended victims a text message claiming issues with their bank accounts, and providing the scammer’s number for the target to call.

The scammer then impersonates the bank, to harvest the victim’s financial information.

Working with the Australian Financial Crimes Exchange (AFCX), Optus’ Call Stop blocks calls to a number the AFCX has identified as a scammer, and redirects the caller to an automated message saying: “The number you have called has been reported as being used for scam activities. For more information, please visit optus.com.au/CallStop”.

The call is blocked, and Optus hopes, the customer understands that they were targeted by a scam.

The AFCX and its financial institution members, which include the major banks, helped implement Call Stop, by providing scam numbers identified by the banks and shared through the exchange.

Optus vice president of regulatory and public affairs Andrew Sheridan said the carrier is “always … looking for new ways to fight off scams”.

“Call Stop is our latest weapon in this battle and protects customers when they have been tricked into ringing a scam number," he said.

Last year, Optus worked with Westpac to help block calls impersonating the bank.

Earlier this month, the carrier outlined artificial intelligence and machine learning investments designed to support its scam crackdowns.

It said it has blocked 320 million scam calls since December 2020, and 80 million scam SMS messages over the past year.

Optus said blocks are currently running at 5 million calls and 10 million SMS messages per month.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
afcxaustralian financial crimes exchangeoptusscamsecuritytelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian

Events

Most Read Articles

Ventia takes systems offline to contain cyber attack

Ventia takes systems offline to contain cyber attack
Ventia customers require 'systems assurance' after cyber attack

Ventia customers require 'systems assurance' after cyber attack
Defence starts on workplace environment 'modernisation'

Defence starts on workplace environment 'modernisation'
Microsoft scrambles zero-day fixes in bumper patch crop

Microsoft scrambles zero-day fixes in bumper patch crop

Digital Nation

DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?