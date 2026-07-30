Optus' 13-hour outage in 2025 lands it back in court

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ACMA commences proceedings over emergency call failures.

An Optus outage that saw triple zero calls fail to connect and linked to four deaths is set to land the telco in court.

Optus' 13-hour outage in 2025 lands it back in court

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has commenced Federal Court proceedings against Optus Mobile.

iTnews has contacted Optus for comment on ACMA launching proceedings against the telco.

The action relates to a 13-hour outage in September 2025 caused by a firewall upgrade.

The regulator alleges breaches by Optus in its obligation to give customers access to emergency calling services, and in ensuring “those emergency calls were carried to the relevant termination point”.

It alleges this occurred on 1005 “occasions”  and seeks financial penalties against the telco.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said in a statement that providing access to the emergency call service “is essential to protecting the Australian public.”

“Giving access to the emergency call service is not optional, it is a fundamental legal obligation and the most important public safety responsibility telecommunications providers have,” O’Loughlin said.

O’Loughlin said that one of the reasons ACMA brought this latest action is because the incident represented a “recurrence of a major network outage affecting emergency calls”.

A previous November 2023 outage - caused by the triggering of a safety preset in Optus’ routers - also impacted triple zero calls, and led to a $12 million penalty being paid.

O’Loughlin said the recurrence “so soon after the November 2023 outage is a significant concern and one of the reasons the ACMA has decided to take this matter to court.”

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