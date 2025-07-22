OpenClaw founder joins OpenAI

Open-source bot becomes foundation.

Peter Steinberger, the founder of ⁠OpenClaw, ⁠is joining OpenAI, and the open source bot is becoming a foundation, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said.

"Peter Steinberger ‌is joining OpenAI to drive ‌the ‌next generation of personal ‌agents," Altman said in ⁠a post on X, adding "OpenClaw will live in a foundation as an open source project that OpenAI will continue ​to support."

OpenClaw, formerly known as Clawdbot or Moltbot, is what fans ⁠describe as an assistant that can stay on top of emails, deal with insurers, check in for flights and perform myriad other tasks.

OpenClaw has had a viral rise since it was first introduced in November, receiving more than 100,000 stars ​on code repository GitHub ⁠and drawing 2 million visitors ⁠in a single week, according to a blog post by ​Steinberger.

OpenClaw's growing popularity has attracted scrutiny, ‌with China's industry ⁠ministry warning the open-source AI agent could pose significant security risks when improperly configured and expose ‌users to cyberattacks and data breaches.

"It’s always been important to me that OpenClaw stays open source and given the freedom ​to flourish.

"Ultimately, I felt OpenAI was the best place to continue pushing on my vision and ‌expand ⁠its reach," Steinberger ​posted in a blog post.  

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
