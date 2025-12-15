OpenAI to buy Python toolmaker Astral

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To take on Anthropic ‌in AI coding tools market.

OpenAI will acquire Python toolmaker Astral, as the ChatGPT owner looks to strengthen its portfolio against rival ‌Anthropic and gain more share ‌in ‌the artificial intelligence ‌coding tools market.

OpenAI to buy Python toolmaker Astral

The companies ⁠did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, but said the acquisition will bring Astral's suite ​of developer tools into the Microsoft-backed startup's AI coding ⁠system, Codex.

Sam Altman-led OpenAI, which launched its Codex platform last year, is stepping up competition, as Anthropic has gained traction with its Claude Code tool among software developers.

OpenAI launched a desktop app for its ​coding tools earlier this ⁠year.

The company said that Codex has more than 2 million weekly ​active users, marking a three-fold ‌increase in ⁠users and a five-fold jump in usage since the beginning of the year.

Astral has ‌become a major player in the Python community. Its tools are designed to improve speed and reliability ​in Python development.

"OpenAI will continue supporting our open-source tools after the deal closes," Astral founder ‌and CEO ⁠Charlie Marsh ​said in a statement.

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