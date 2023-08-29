OpenAI releasing version of ChatGPT for large businesses

By

Increases its overlap with Microsoft's offerings.

OpenAI is releasing a version of ChatGPT targeted to large businesses, increasing the overlap in what OpenAI and its financial backer Microsoft offer to customers.

OpenAI releasing version of ChatGPT for large businesses

ChatGPT Enterprise offers more security, privacy and higher-speed access to OpenAI’s technology, the company said.

Early customers include Block, Carlyle and Estee Lauder Companies.

When OpenAI released the consumer-focused ChatGPT in November last year, it set off frenzied use of generative AI in daily tasks from writing to coding, and reached 100 million monthly active users in January.

Many people in the US have used ChatGPT to help with work-related tasks, even though their employers discourage it, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

With the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, OpenAI hopes employers will feel comfortable embracing ChatGPT usage at work.

Microsoft already offers businesses access to ChatGPT via its Azure OpenAI Service, though in order to use it businesses must be a customer of Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform. 

ChatGPT Enterprise subscribers need not subscribe to Azure, OpenAI said.

OpenAI and Microsoft have introduced overlapping services before, and it is unclear how much the two companies are competing over customers. 

Asked whether ChatGPT Enterprise competes with Microsoft over customers, an OpenAI spokesperson said that "customers can choose which platform is right for their business."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aichatgptsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users

Most Read Articles

Vic trumpets digital driver licence trial success

Vic trumpets digital driver licence trial success
Queensland Health's digital passport built in months in SAP BTP

Queensland Health's digital passport built in months in SAP BTP
Business register modernisation canned after $530m spent

Business register modernisation canned after $530m spent
Woolworths digital and analytics capabilities to only grow in importance

Woolworths digital and analytics capabilities to only grow in importance

Digital Nation

DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?