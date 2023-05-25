OpenAI may leave the EU if regulations bite

By on
OpenAI may leave the EU if regulations bite

But will try to comply in the first instance.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the ChatGPT maker might consider leaving Europe if it could not comply with the upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) regulations by the European Union.

The EU is working on what could be the first set of rules globally to govern AI.

As part of the draft, companies deploying generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, will have to disclose any copyrighted material used to develop their systems.

Before considering pulling out, OpenAI will try to comply with the regulation in Europe when it is set, Altman said in an event in London.

"The current draft of the EU AI Act would be over-regulating, but we have heard it's going to get pulled back," he told Reuters.

"They are still talking about it." 

The EU parliamentarians reached common ground on the draft of the act earlier this month. It will now be debated between the representatives of the Parliament, the Council and the Commission to thrash out the final details of the bill.

"There's so much they could do like changing the definition of general purpose AI systems," Altman said. "There's a lot of things that could be done." 

A General Purpose AI System is a category proposed by lawmakers to account for AI tools with more than one application, such as generative AI models like Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
openaisoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

ATO extends IT megadeals with DXC and Leidos by $440m

ATO extends IT megadeals with DXC and Leidos by $440m
Westpac's low-code push delivers 300 automations

Westpac's low-code push delivers 300 automations
Coles Group brings real-time intelligence to its operations

Coles Group brings real-time intelligence to its operations
Home Affairs blocks public servants from using ChatGPT

Home Affairs blocks public servants from using ChatGPT

Digital Nation

Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?