OpenAI gets edge over Microsoft Copilot at La Trobe

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has emerged as La Trobe University’s dominant generative AI tool despite Microsoft’s Copilot having had a headstart in the research-focused education institution.

La Trobe will roll out 40,000 licences of OpenAI’s for the education version of the generative AI tool, ChatGPT Edu, to staff and students by the end of the 2027 financial year, with a target of 5000 to be distributed by the end of the current financial year.

iTnews understands that the university had previously placed Microsoft’s AI contender, Microsoft Copilot, at the centre of its efforts to come up with a strategy for the technology.

Microsoft Copilot would still be rolled out alongside ChatGPT Edu to staff, but would lag the OpenAI tool when it came to achieve large-scale adoption in the hands of students, according to a La Trobe University spokesperson.

“Microsoft Copilot will continue to be deployed to La Trobe staff and will be complemented by ChatGPT Edu which will be deployed at scale to students and staff, including researchers, across the university,” the spokesperson said.

The university’s spokesperson declined to reveal why the institution had moved Microsoft Copilot from the centre of its AI strategy, which it has named AI-first, in favour of OpenAI’s ChatGPT-based generative tool.

“La Trobe University’s AI-first strategy is a bold plan to integrate AI across teaching, research and operations, aiming to boost innovation, productivity and prepare students for an AI-driven world,” the university’s spokesperson said.

The university said it would be incorporating ChatGPT and other OpenAI tools into its curriculum, including for the creation of Australia’s first AI Masters of Business Administration program.

La Trobe is preparing its students for careers at a time when AI is dominating headlines for its expected impact on the private and professional lives.

This has led to increased scrutiny of AI technology preferences of major employers, including banks and retailers.

OpenAI recently launched a package of agreements aimed at promoting adoption of its technology across the country.

As part of the initiative, data centre provider NEXTDC agreed to build an AI campus and powerful computing cluster to be hosted at its 550MW S7 data centre in Sydney’s west.

The S7 cluster is expected to be complete in the second half of 2027.

Three major employers, including CBA, Coles and Wesfarmers have also agreed to enter an ambitious AI skills initiative that aims to provide skills for more than 1.2 million Australian workers.

Coles and Wesfarmers will rollout training programs tailored to their workforces. Meanwhile, CommBank will make its AI training modules available to 1.2 million small businesses.