OpenAI expects compute spend of around US$600 billion through 2030

OpenAI is targeting roughly $600 billion ($848.2 billion) ⁠in ⁠total compute spend through 2030, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the ChatGPT maker lays ‌groundwork for an IPO that ‌could ‌value it at up ‌to US$1 trillion.

OpenAI's 2025 revenue totalled US$13 ⁠billion, beating its US$10 billion projection, while it spent US$8 billion during the year, under its US$9 billion target, the person said.

The development ​comes as Nvidia closes in on finalising a US$30 billion investment in OpenAI, ⁠as part of a fundraising round in which the AI startup is seeking more than US$100 billion.

That would value the Sam Altman-led company at about US$830 billion and amount to one of the largest private capital raises on record.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI expects more than US$280 ​billion in total revenue ⁠by 2030, divided nearly equally ⁠across its consumer and enterprise units, according to CNBC, which ​had reported the development earlier.

Altman had said ‌last year ⁠that OpenAI is committed to spending US$1.4 trillion to develop 30 gigawatts of computing resources — enough to power ‌roughly 25 million US homes.

Separately, The Information reported that OpenAI told investors the expenses associated with running its AI models, ​referred to as inference, increased fourfold in 2025, resulting in a fall in its adjusted gross margin to ‌33 percent from ⁠40 percent in 2024.