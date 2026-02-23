OpenAI expects compute spend of around US$600 billion through 2030

By
Follow google news

Lays ‌groundwork for an IPO.

OpenAI is targeting roughly $600 billion ($848.2 billion) ⁠in ⁠total compute spend through 2030, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the ChatGPT maker lays ‌groundwork for an IPO that ‌could ‌value it at up ‌to US$1 trillion.

OpenAI expects compute spend of around US$600 billion through 2030

OpenAI's 2025 revenue totalled US$13 ⁠billion, beating its US$10 billion projection, while it spent US$8 billion during the year, under its US$9 billion target, the person said.

The development ​comes as Nvidia closes in on finalising a US$30 billion investment in OpenAI, ⁠as part of a fundraising round in which the AI startup is seeking more than US$100 billion.

That would value the Sam Altman-led company at about US$830 billion and amount to one of the largest private capital raises on record.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI expects more than US$280 ​billion in total revenue ⁠by 2030, divided nearly equally ⁠across its consumer and enterprise units, according to CNBC, which ​had reported the development earlier.

Altman had said ‌last year ⁠that OpenAI is committed to spending US$1.4 trillion to develop 30 gigawatts of computing resources — enough to power ‌roughly 25 million US homes.

Separately, The Information reported that OpenAI told investors the expenses associated with running its AI models, ​referred to as inference, increased fourfold in 2025, resulting in a fall in its adjusted gross margin to ‌33 percent from ⁠40 percent in 2024.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aicloudopenai

Sponsored Whitepapers

Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Getting ahead of the tech: what&#8217;s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Getting ahead of the tech: what’s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM

Events

Most Read Articles

Macquarie brings agentic SRE to its digital bank

Macquarie brings agentic SRE to its digital bank
NAB hits milestone with tech role insourcing

NAB hits milestone with tech role insourcing
M365 portal buckling as demand for Copilot refunds soar

M365 portal buckling as demand for Copilot refunds soar
Microsoft says it does not think US ICE uses firm's tech for mass surveillance of civilians

Microsoft says it does not think US ICE uses firm's tech for mass surveillance of civilians
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?