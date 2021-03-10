Open source specialist SUSE targets pre-summer IPO

On the back of strong revenue and profit growth.

Open source enterprise software company SUSE is targeting a (Northern Hemisphere) pre-summer initial public offering in a deal that may value the private equity-backed company with German roots at 7-8 billion euros (A$10.8 billion to $12.35 billion), people close to the matter said.

The Linux specialist’s owner, buyout group EQT, has stepped up preparations for the deal and chosen a syndicate of banks to organise the deal, which is expected to kick off in May, they said.

Bank of America and Morgan Stanley will execute the deal as so-called global coordinators with the help of Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Jefferies as bookrunners, they added.

EQT declined to comment, while some of the banks also declined to comment while others were not immediately available for comment.

SUSE, founded in 1992, was acquired two years ago by EQT from Micro Focus International for US$2.5 billion (A$3.2 billion).

The private equity firm has strengthened SUSE with add-on acquisitions such as that of Rancher Labs for about US$600 million in July.

SUSE’s revenue exceeded US$450 million in the fiscal year to October 31, with both the top line and profit growing in double digits.

The annual contract value of bookings worth more than US$1 million grew by 21 percent in its fiscal fourth quarter, while cloud bookings jumped by 87 percent.

