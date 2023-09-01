Okta forecasts quarterly revenue above expectations

By

Demand for identity authentication services remains resolute.

Okta has projected third-quarter revenue above market estimates, a sign that demand for its identity authentication services remains resolute from businesses looking to tighten security in the face of rising cyber attacks.

Okta forecasts quarterly revenue above expectations

Okta's shares rose 10 percent after the bell, after the company also raised its annual revenue and adjusted earnings forecast.

The company provides identity services, such as single sign-on and multi-factor authentication that are used for logging in to online applications and websites, to a roster of customers, including Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Okta also recently expanded into the Indian market, and even set up its first innovation center in the Asia-Pacific there as it attempts to capitalize on the growing demand in the region.

The company now forecasts annual adjusted earnings between US$1.17 to US$1.20 per share, from US$0.88 to US$0.93 per share expected earlier.

It also raised its revenue expectations for fiscal year 2024 to US$2.21 billion, from US$2.18 billion to US$2.19 billion earlier.

Okta is banking on resilient demand for its security identification products on rising security threats in the information technology sector.

It projected third-quarter adjusted earnings of 29 to 30 US cents per share, compared with estimates of 20 US cents.

The company expects revenue in the current quarter to be between US$558 million and US$560 million, above analysts' average estimate of US$552.4 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Subscription backlog, a measure of future revenue, rose eight percent to US$3.03 billion.

The identification software provider's revenue rose 23 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to US$556 million, beating expectations of US$534.5 million.

Its peer Cyberark Software also topped quarterly revenue expectations in June, in a positive sign for the sector.

Okta, which laid off five percent of its workforce in February in an bid to lower its cost bill and improve margins, posted earnings of 31 US cents, excluding items, compared to estimates of 22 US cents.

