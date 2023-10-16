Officeworks trials body-worn cameras and duress watches

Officeworks has piloted body-worn cameras and duress watches for staff at nine stores across five states.

“The trial of these devices is assessing whether the risk of harm to our team is reduced by this technology,” Officeworks head of safety, health and wellbeing Travis Callander told iTnews.

“Customer-threatening situations have been identified as a psychosocial risk in our business,” he added.

“We are always looking at new ways we can support our team to stay safe and well and address and reduce the risks associated with increased retail violence and theft.”

Trialling the wearable technology was one of several safety, health and wellbeing initiatives outlined in Officeworks’ 2023 sustainability report [pdf], released last week.

Callander did not say whether Officeworks had plans to roll the devices out to more stores but said that the trial had so far produced promising results.

“This trial has been well received by our team and we are seeing the technology proving as a deterrent in threatening situations.”

Coles and Woolworths started trialling body-worn cameras in 2021; the retailers have said that enforcing mask mandates during Covid-19 made some customers more aggressive towards staff.

The National Retail Association’s research found that more than 88 percent of retail workers experienced physical or verbal abuse in 2020.