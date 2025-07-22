Nvidia's Huang dismisses fears AI will replace software tools

By
Calling the idea "illogical".

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dismissed fears ​that artificial ⁠intelligence will replace software and related tools, calling the idea "illogical", after a significant selloff in global software stocks this week.

The selloff, partly sparked by ‌AI developer Anthropic's updated chatbot release ⁠last ‌week that heightened fears of AI-driven ‍disruption in the data and ⁠professional services industry, has since broadened to affect software stocks in India, Japan and China.

Speaking at an artificial intelligence conference in San Francisco hosted by Cisco ‍Systems, Huang said worries that AI will make software companies less relevant are misguided and ‌AI will continue to rely on existing software rather than rebuild basic tools from scratch.

"There's this notion that the tool in the software industry is in decline, and will be replaced by AI ... It is the most illogical thing in the world, and time will prove itself," Huang said.

"If you were a human or robot, artificial, general robotics, would you use tools or reinvent tools? The answer, obviously, is to use tools ... That's why ‌the latest breakthroughs in AI are about tool use, because the ‌tools are designed to be explicit."

Shares of Indian IT exporters slumped 6.3 percent, tracking losses in global software stocks. Tech ‌services firm Infosys was among the biggest losers, plunging 7.3 percent.

China's CSI Software Services Index also fell three percent, while in Hong Kong, shares of software company ​Kingdee International Software Group tumbled more than 13 percent.

In Japan, staffing agency Recruit Holdings and Nomura Research tumbled nine percent and eight percent, respectively.

