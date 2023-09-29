Nvidia's French offices raided in cloud competition inquiry

By

On suspicion the chipmaker engaged in anticompetitive practices.

France's competition authority raided Nvidia's local offices this week on suspicion the chipmaker engaged in anticompetitive practices, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Nvidia's French offices raided in cloud competition inquiry

The French competition authority, which disclosed the dawn raid on Wednesday, did not say what practices it was investigating or which company it had targeted, beyond saying it was in the "graphics cards sector," the report said.

The Journal also reported that the French authority said that its operation this week followed a broader inquiry into the cloud-computing sector, in which it cited concerns that cloud computing companies could use their access to computing power to exclude smaller competitors.

The operation had targeted Nvidia, which is the world's largest maker of chips used both for artificial intelligence and for computer graphics, the report added, citing people familiar with the raid.

Nvidia declined to comment, while the French competition authority did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cloudhardwarenvidia

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

ANZ continues to re-architect its "monolith" applications

ANZ continues to re-architect its "monolith" applications
QLD Police builds cloud-enabled search and prediction tools

QLD Police builds cloud-enabled search and prediction tools
Salesforce cloud outage caused by security change

Salesforce cloud outage caused by security change
ANZ reworks internal developer platform used for ANZ Plus

ANZ reworks internal developer platform used for ANZ Plus

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?