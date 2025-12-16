Nvidia buys AI developer to expand open-source AI push

By
Follow google news

Steps up investments to fend off rising competition.

Nvidia has acquired AI software firm SchedMD as the chip designer doubles down on open-source technology and steps up investments in the artificial intelligence ecosystem to fend off rising competition.

Nvidia buys AI developer to expand open-source AI push

The chip designer built its reputation on speedy chips, but it also offers a range of its own AI models, from physics simulations to self-driving vehicles, as open-source software that researchers and companies can use.

Its proprietary CUDA software, a standard among most developers, is a major selling point for its chips, making software key to maintaining its dominance in the AI industry.

SchedMD provides software that helps schedule large computing jobs that can occupy a big share of a data centre's server capacity.

Its technology, called Slurm, is open source, meaning developers and firms can access it for free, while the company sells engineering and maintenance support.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nvidia said it would continue to distribute SchedMD's software on an open-source basis.

"Slurm, which is supported on the latest Nvidia hardware, is also part of the critical infrastructure needed for generative AI, used by foundation model developers and AI builders to manage model training and inference needs," Nvidia said in a blog post.

Earlier, Nvidia unveiled a new family of open-source AI models that it says will be faster, cheaper and smarter than its previous offerings, as it faces a growing wave of rival open-source models from Chinese AI labs.

SchedMD was founded in 2010 by Slurm software developers Morris "Moe" Jette and Danny Auble in Livermore, California, and the company currently employs 40 people, according to its website.

Its customers include cloud infrastructure firm CoreWeave and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, among others.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
ainvidiasoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA runs early test of "frontier" AWS AI agent

CBA runs early test of "frontier" AWS AI agent
IBM to buy Confluent in US$11bn deal

IBM to buy Confluent in US$11bn deal
Macquarie Group unveils Dexd, its "developer experience daemon"

Macquarie Group unveils Dexd, its "developer experience daemon"
Samsung: 98,000 handsets with triple zero call issues still 'active'

Samsung: 98,000 handsets with triple zero call issues still 'active'
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?