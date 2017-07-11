NT wants a whole-of-gov digital chief

The Northern Territory government has created its first whole-of-government technology leadership position to spearhead its digital agenda.

The Department of Corporate and Information Services (DCIS) is currently on the hunt for an executive director to lead the territory’s new Office of Digital Government, which was given $5 million in the latest budget to address “ICT strategy, design and direction at the enterprise level”.

DCIS already provides project management services to other agencies for key IT projects such as the Department of Health's $259 million core clinical systems renewal.

The executive director will be responsible for "leading and influencing adoption and uptake of digital strategies across the NT government”.

He or she will answer to both the Corporate and Information Services minister Lauren Moss and the department’s chief executive Kathleen Robinson.

The role will replace a planned whole-of-government CIO position the Labor government had pledged to introduce prior to entering office.

The territory-wide CIO role had been recommended in the aftermath of the territory’s disastrous asset management system replacement.

The government is offering the successful applicant a fixed four-year contract with an annual salary of $246,537.

The NT is the only remaining state or territory yet to publish a whole-of-government ICT strategy.