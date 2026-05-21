NT government to spend $5m on payroll automation

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Covering its HR core and "complementary solutions".

The Northern Territory government is embarking on a $5 million payroll automation program, comprising enhancements to its current mainframe-based HR system and “complementary solutions”.

NT government to spend $5m on payroll automation

The project - and project budget - was revealed as a single line item in the Territory’s recent 2026-27 budget [pdf].

The Department of Corporate and Digital Development (DCDD), whose remit covers shared corporate and enterprise ICT services to support government agencies, will oversee the program of work.

A DCDD spokesperson told iTnews that the program would see “significant automation upgrades to the [government] payroll system to ensure all employees - particularly frontline staff - continue to be paid accurately and promptly in an ever changing technical and legislative environment.”

“Currently, the government’s core human resources system is a legacy mainframe system. While this is robust and reliable, it can constrain speedy enhancements and the development of new core functions or integrated solutions,” the spokesperson said.

“Recognising these limitations, the department’s automation initiative will explore opportunities to strengthen complementary solutions that leverage the existing mainframe applications and database infrastructure.

“By building a contemporary ecosystem around these proven systems, DCDD aims to deliver quality, efficient and effective payroll outcomes.”

In addition to deploying technology that connects to the mainframe-based HR system, additional work is planned on the core itself.

“Critical work will also be invested into the core system, to improve program logic, business rules design and ensure that current programs are operating effectively,” the spokesperson said.

“The enhancements will further automate key processes such as complex calculations, approvals and reporting, minimising manual intervention and errors while maintaining strict policy compliance.”

The spokesperson added that improved capability produced by the program of work “will ensure DCDD consistently meets the expectations of employees, managers and agencies.”

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