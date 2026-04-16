NT Corrections to get electronic rostering system

The Northern Territory Department of Corrections will deploy an electronic rostering system for youth justice and community corrections officers under a $2.8 million project.

The project was funded in the Territory’s 2026-27 budget, with a Department of Corporate and Digital Development (DCDD) spokesperson telling iTnews that the new system will “replace outdated manual and legacy processes.”

“This investment enables the rollout of myRoster within the Department of Corrections,” the spokesperson said.

“Establishing myRoster as an enterprise-wide solution lays the groundwork for future expansion into additional frontline agencies, promoting operational efficiency, data accuracy, improved reporting and adaptability to evolving service needs.

The DCDD spokesperson added that myRoster will “use a commercial off-the-shelf product for rostering”.

It will also “integrate with existing HR and payroll systems to support data flow and attendance payments for individuals,” the spokesperson added.

The project is one of two technology-related investments that the DCDD received budget funding for.

The other, as revealed by iTnews, is a $5 million payroll automation program, comprising enhancements to its current mainframe-based HR system and “complementary solutions”.