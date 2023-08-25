NT appoints Department of Corporate and Digital Development chief

The Northern Territory’s Department of Corporate and Digital Development (DCDD) has a new permanent CEO in Chris Hosking.

Hosking has been acting in the role since May 2022 when his predecessor, Kathleen Robinson moved to acting CEO of the Department of Chief Minister and Cabinet.

The appointment was announced by minister for corporate and digital development Ngaree Ah Kit.

Hosking will have very wide responsibilities: DCDD’s remit includes finance and HR services, contract services, property leasing, fleet services, enterprise project services, ICT services, and data centre services.

The department is also responsible for developing NT’s digital territory strategy, as well as “advancing digital initiatives, strategy advice and assurance controls”.

In this role, Hosking would be leading the NT’s cyber security, data and digital development, and whole-of-government corporate and IT services.

Ngaree Ah Kit cited Hosking’s 25 years’ experience delivering shared services across NT departments.

“Hosking has extensive experience across the Northern Territory public service,” she said.

“He comes into the role following a thorough recruitment process, and I am very pleased to continue working with him to deliver for Territorians.”

Prior to taking the acting CEO role, Hosking was deputy chief executive for eight years.