NSW Police's first-ever CISO leaves

NSW Police's first-ever chief information security officer (CISO) Michael Marsden is leaving the role after more than four-and-a-half years.

The state police service has already commenced its search for a replacement for Marsden, who joined the force back in 2018 after a decade-long stint at Qantas.

A NSW Police spokesperson told iTnews there is an acting CISO in place, but did not name that person.

The spokesperson added that the force "would like to attract interest from IT professionals" to take up the vacant permanent CISO role, describing it as both "challenging [and] high-profile."

Chief inspector Rod Ormes is overseeing the search for the new CISO, who sits in the cyber security and technology command unit.

A job posting states the role will also have four direct reports covering cyber security, IT security operations, operational risk, and data recovery and resiliency sub-domains.