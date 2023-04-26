NSW Police's first-ever CISO leaves

By on
NSW Police's first-ever CISO leaves

After four-and-a-half years.

NSW Police's first-ever chief information security officer (CISO) Michael Marsden is leaving the role after more than four-and-a-half years.

The state police service has already commenced its search for a replacement for Marsden, who joined the force back in 2018 after a decade-long stint at Qantas.

A NSW Police spokesperson told iTnews there is an acting CISO in place, but did not name that person.

The spokesperson added that the force "would like to attract interest from IT professionals" to take up the vacant permanent CISO role, describing it as both "challenging [and] high-profile."

Chief inspector Rod Ormes is overseeing the search for the new CISO, who sits in the cyber security and technology command unit.

A job posting states the role will also have four direct reports covering cyber security, IT security operations, operational risk, and data recovery and resiliency sub-domains.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cisonsw policetraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

RBA expands its IT graduate intake

RBA expands its IT graduate intake
Hume City Council looks for new CIO

Hume City Council looks for new CIO
Services Australia revises IT contractor cuts to "around 1245"

Services Australia revises IT contractor cuts to "around 1245"
NSW Police's first-ever CISO leaves

NSW Police's first-ever CISO leaves

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?