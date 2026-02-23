NSW Police to set up AI centre

By
Follow google news

Will lead risk reviews in first instance.

NSW Police Force is in the early stages of setting up an artificial intelligence centre that will oversee all aspects of the technology’s adoption.

NSW Police to set up AI centre

The centre, to be based in Parramatta and within the Force’s technology and communication services command, is recruiting its inaugural manager.

The manager has a broad remit, from defining and enforcing governance and risk thresholds internally, to vendor oversight, according to the position description.

Governance, in particular, is emphasised, with the initial focus of the centre trained on alignment with the NSW government’s revised artificial intelligence assessment framework or AIAF.

The AIAF is intended to ensure AI systems used by state agencies are “designed, developed, procured, and used in a safe, ethical, and responsible manner”, according to the state’s Office of AI.

The framework was recently updated, shifting away from having agencies self-assess risk levels associated with their AI use, to having it automatically designated as low, medium or high risk, based on responses to questions.

The managerial position description for the AI centre notes they will “lead the review of AIAF risk assessments, collaborating with privacy, security, ethics, legal, records, data and AI experts, to drive future ready, safe and responsible AI usage”, and “oversee record keeping for decisions related to managing the risk of AI solutions to ensure the results of applying the AIAF support and assure risk mitigation.”

More broadly, the centre is intended to produce a capability uplift across the Force around AI risk management.

Additionally, it has a stated responsibility to “oversee AI system development” and to “oversee vendors and third-party AI solutions” that NSW Police adopt.

NSW Police CTO Suzy Mann wrote in a LinkedIn post that the manager - and the establishment of the centre more broadly - “reinforces the importance of disciplined, transparent and accountable approaches to AI in a mission‑critical public‑sector environment.”

Given the early-stage status, iTnews was unable to get an accurate picture of how the centre is to be resourced, in terms of its intended headcount and whether it has a specific budget allocation.

A spokesperson told iTnews that the manager will “lead the development of NSW Police Force policy and strategy with regard to AI”, including “the identification of positions and structures required to allow the [Force] to adapt to the rapidly evolving AI environment.”

The spokesperson added that AI governance and management responsibilities “currently sit with NSW Police Force executive leadership positions”, which could indicate these are in line to be transferred to the centre.

On its website, NSW Police disclose a broad-spectrum interest in how AI might assist with its operations.

This includes “ways of integrating generative artificial intelligence technologies into policing”, such as for “suspect sketching, the automation of documentation and paperwork, the automatic processing of high volumes of data for the identification of relevant laws, procedures, and precedents etc.”

It also includes “novel ways in which artificial intelligence can be used to prevent/reduce crime.”

It is the latter, in particular, which has drawn scrutiny from digital rights groups and government committees in recent years, as it is often unclear how AI tools work, and the extent to which in-built biases could impact policing work.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aigovernmentnsw police forcesoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Getting ahead of the tech: what&#8217;s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Getting ahead of the tech: what’s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM

Events

Most Read Articles

Macquarie brings agentic SRE to its digital bank

Macquarie brings agentic SRE to its digital bank
Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases

Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases
Bendigo Bank cuts cost, time out of software development efforts

Bendigo Bank cuts cost, time out of software development efforts
India tells university to leave AI summit after presenting Chinese robot as its own

India tells university to leave AI summit after presenting Chinese robot as its own
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?