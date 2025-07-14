NSW Police seeks lead for 'critical' network uplift

NSW Police Force is recruiting a delivery director to lead a major transformation of its network infrastructure following a $50-million injection from the state budget.

The newly created role will provide strategic leadership and “end-to-end" delivery of the multi-tranche critical network program, which aims to uplift the force’s core communications and networking capabilities.

The nearly year-long contract offers a salary package of up to $237,462 to someone experienced in “delivering large-scale, complex IT programs across government or critical infrastructure sectors”.

“The critical network program aligns with the NSWPF digital transformation, supporting upgrades to legacy systems and the adoption of modern technologies that will enhance operational reliability, support evolving demands for officer connectivity and enable seamless communication across the state,” a force spokesperson told iTnews.

“These improvements will help the police maintain public trust, support frontline officers, and ensure the safety and well-being of communities across the state.”

According to a job advertisement, the program will be split into “complex streams” encompassing network security, telephony, AV/AVL systems, and call centre integration.

The latter component will focus on upgrading the networking capabilities underpinning 000, the Police Assistance Line and Crime Stoppers.

The critical network program forms one component of a $125.8 million funding package from the state government’s 2025-26 budget.

The investment also includes $45.2 million for an upgrade and modernisation of the payroll platform used to support more than 21,000 NSW Police Force staff.

The remaining $24.6 million will fund a “cyber security enhancement program” that aims to give the Force “full cyber threat detection and response capabilities”.