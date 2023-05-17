NSW Police hunts for new CTO

NSW police have created a new CTO role, which will support and take on responsibilities currently held by NSW police assistant commissioner and commander of digital transformation and innovation (DTI) Anthony Crandell.

An NSW police spokesperson told iTnews that the CTO role is "being introduced into the NSWPF as part of a new operating model and improved structural design to operationalise technology for better policing."

“The new structure incorporates a commander of Technology Command, supported by a CTO," the spokesperson said.

NSW police merged its CIO and CTO roles into a CITO in 2017 and tapped Gordon Dunsford for the job; he left in December 2021.

“The former CITO was replaced by a police commander, appointed in April/May 2022,” the spokesperson said.

The DTI command in both the current and new organisational structure is headed by assistant commissioner and DTI commander Anthony Crandell, who was appointed early last year.

According to the job listing, “the CTO is responsible for all aspects of planning, developing, operating, maintaining, and implementing strategic technology initiatives within the NSWPF to improve and advance NSWPF operational capability and efficiency.”