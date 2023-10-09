NSW NPWS heading to cloud for incident management

Replacing 11-year-old Elements system.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service wants to replace its 11-year-old fire and incident management system with a software-as-a-service offering.

The system will support the service’s more than 1300 firefighters, and will integrate with the NSW Rural Fire Service’s Guardian hazard reduction monitoring system and the all-agency ICON bushfire response system.

NPWS’s tender stated the five-module system will have to be “mobile ready, no or low code” and “very configurable."

The NPWS’s Fire and Incident Operations Branch staff will take delivery of the system, and “configure and adjust [it] to meet changing legislation, policy, procedures and future needs”.

NPWS personnel will be configuring dashboards, workflows, tasks, geoprocessing, reports, forms, and notifications.

The system will also need geospatial capabilities that can integrate with the Department of Planning and the Environment’s corporate Esri ArcGIS environment.

The project is due to commence in February 2024, with implementation completed early in 2025, and system release and training beginning late in 2025.

The Elements 2 system will replace its current Elements system, which the tender says was developed over 11 years on Noggin’s OCA platform.

Elements 2 will have modules for hazard reduction operational management, bushfires, incidents affecting marine wildlife, duty officer allocation and notifications, and “miscellaneous” activities.

The tender documents also require Elements 2 data to be solely hosted in Australia.

