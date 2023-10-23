NSW Health starts building its statewide digital patient record

NSW Health is starting work on the “initial design” of its statewide single digital patient record after finalising contractual terms with software vendor Epic Systems.

The department selected Epic to power the digital patient record in November last year, following a tender process that ran in 2020.

It said a “milestone” in the project occurred last week when the actual contract for the work was signed.

"We can now move into the next exciting phase of this project which is to work together across all of NSW Health on the design, build and testing of the single digital patient record, so we can create a world-class digital platform that meets the diverse needs of our clinicians, staff, patients and carers,” NSW Health secretary Susan Pearce said in a statement.

The department also unveiled a projected timeline for the six-year project, with design and build works to run across 2024 and 2025, and the Hunter New England Local Health District (HNELHD) designated as the first district “to go live with the new platform in 2025.”

“The sequencing of other local health districts is currently being considered, with a readiness assessment underway,” the department said.

Work at the remaining districts, along with deployment to NSW Health Pathology, will be scheduled between 2026 and 2029/30.

The project will establish an “integrated all-in-one electronic medical record system, patient administration system and pathology laboratory information system” across NSW Health.

“Having one statewide system will support consistency and continuity of care for all patients, while also streamlining the way clinicians work,” NSW Health said.