NSW Health starts building its statewide digital patient record

By

Publishes indicative timeline.

NSW Health is starting work on the “initial design” of its statewide single digital patient record after finalising contractual terms with software vendor Epic Systems.

NSW Health starts building its statewide digital patient record

The department selected Epic to power the digital patient record in November last year, following a tender process that ran in 2020.

It said a “milestone” in the project occurred last week when the actual contract for the work was signed.

"We can now move into the next exciting phase of this project which is to work together across all of NSW Health on the design, build and testing of the single digital patient record, so we can create a world-class digital platform that meets the diverse needs of our clinicians, staff, patients and carers,” NSW Health secretary Susan Pearce said in a statement.

The department also unveiled a projected timeline for the six-year project, with design and build works to run across 2024 and 2025, and the Hunter New England Local Health District (HNELHD) designated as the first district “to go live with the new platform in 2025.”

“The sequencing of other local health districts is currently being considered, with a readiness assessment underway,” the department said.

Work at the remaining districts, along with deployment to NSW Health Pathology, will be scheduled between 2026 and 2029/30.

The project will establish an “integrated all-in-one electronic medical record system, patient administration system and pathology laboratory information system” across NSW Health.

“Having one statewide system will support consistency and continuity of care for all patients, while also streamlining the way clinicians work,” NSW Health said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
epicgovernmentnsw healthsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Healthcare CISO&#8217;s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Healthcare CISO’s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business

Events

Most Read Articles

ANZ targets 3000 engineers to use GitHub Copilot

ANZ targets 3000 engineers to use GitHub Copilot
Osko payments issue impacts Westpac

Osko payments issue impacts Westpac
Australia fines Musk's X platform $610,500

Australia fines Musk's X platform $610,500
LinkedIn lays off 668 employees

LinkedIn lays off 668 employees

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?