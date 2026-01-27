NSW gov to make AI risk assessments less "subjective"

By
Follow google news

Could reduce evaluation times from days to under half an hour.

The NSW government has updated its AI risk assessment framework, requiring departments and agencies to adhere to a more rigid decision making process based on "clearer guidance" from the state.

NSW gov to make AI risk assessments less "subjective"

The new assessment framework "replaces lengthy, subjective self-assessments with a faster, standards-aligned approach", the NSW Office for AI said in a statement.

The approach aligns the state’s practices with other national and international bodies.

It could also fast-track approvals for low-risk deployments, by providing departments and agencies with an assessment process that "automatically" determines appropriate oversight levels according to risk.

NSW Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Jihad Dib said that the framework would be essential as AI use became “business as usual” across state departments and agencies.

“AI can transform government services, but we have a responsibility to use it safely," Dib said.

“By aligning our system with national and international standards, we’re building a trustworthy digital government for the future."

To support the release of the new framework, the state has released a tool in the form of an Excel spreadsheet model designed to help departments and agencies conduct assessments.

The NSW government said that the new tool, co-designed with CSIRO’s Data61, would help departments rapidly categorise AI deployments into risk categories that determine the level of safeguarding required.

“It reduces assessment time from days to less than 30 minutes with low-risk systems able to move through the process quickly, while higher-risk or critical systems are automatically identified for review,” the NSW Office for AI said.

Low-risk systems can progress quickly through the assessment process, whilst higher-risk applications trigger mandatory reviews and safeguards.

By contrast, public-facing AI chatbots that collect sensitive personal information or influence advice are automatically classified as high-risk under the new system.

Such applications trigger mandatory privacy impact assessments, cyber security reviews, legal scrutiny and accessibility requirements before deployment. They are also submitted to the AI Review Committee for independent oversight.

The office said that the framework would increase safety by identifying factors that could elevate the need for tighter controls, including “bias testing, accessibility checks and human-rights screening, meaning appropriate safeguards can be in place before deployment”.

iTnews understands that existing AI deployments won't be required to be re-assessed under the new framework provided their scope, risk and features haven't changed greatly since their prior evaluation.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aiemerging techgovernancegovernmentnsw office for ai

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

Macquarie Bank unveils customer-facing 'Q' AI agent

Macquarie Bank unveils customer-facing 'Q' AI agent
'Jobs, jobs, jobs' the AI mantra in Davos

'Jobs, jobs, jobs' the AI mantra in Davos
Woolworths to incorporate agentic AI into its Olive chatbot

Woolworths to incorporate agentic AI into its Olive chatbot
Australian Electoral Commission hits go on generative AI

Australian Electoral Commission hits go on generative AI
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?