NSW gov puts $209m more into P25 network

The NSW government will spend an extra $209 million over the next decade on the P25 radio network that supports emergency services’ communications.
In budget papers, the government said that the Public Safety Network (PSN) - which is already subject to a $1 billion-plus upgrade - required “additional investment” to “maintain, secure and expand” it.
“This additional investment will replace critical equipment reaching end of life or end of service; repair damaged infrastructure from storms, bushfires, vandalism and theft; ensure sufficient operating funding to maintain a secure and reliable service; [and] address critical gaps in growing communities,” the government said.
Other big winners in the 2026-27 state budget were the NSW Electoral Commission for cyber upgrades to systems ahead of next year’s election, and NSW Police, which landed a collective $108.8 million for “the newest technology and upgrades to fight crime and [to] transform [its] digital infrastructure and capability.”
Another notable project is $38.7 million for “AI scribe technology” for 6000 clinicians across the state.
This was held up as a flagship investment in artificial intelligence by the government, building upon momentum in deploying the technology for productivity enhancements.
The full list of newly-funded technology projects in the 2026-27 state budget is:
- $209 million for the Public Safety Network for emergency services.
- $84.6 million to cover multiple projects including cyber security upgrades at NSW Electoral Commission.
- $38.7 million to implement AI scribe technology for 6000 clinicians to reduce pressure
- on clinicians and improve patient flow.
- $19.2 million “for IT equipment, vehicle fit outs, surveillance drones and officer equipment for an Australian-first Armed Response Command” of NSW Police, along with a 24/7 specialist operations centre with capabilities including “real-time coordination”.
- $14 million for unspecified upgrades to the NSW Digital Planning System.
- $12.1 million for “technology asset replacement” at NSW Police “to enhance automation, disaster recovery capability, and cyber resilience.”
- $12.1 million to “replace critical NSW Police Force frontline digital and workplace assets, contributing to modern, secure, and reliable technologies that support over 20,000 personnel, strengthen cyber security and maintain operational continuity.”
- $6.8 million for a “new ICT-based regulatory platform to modernise wildlife licensing processing” and conservation enforcement.
- $6.5 million for “up to 30 audio-visual link” suites at correctional centres “to address growing demand.”
- $6.5 million for “system updates by Service NSW to support ongoing vehicle registrations.”
- $4.9 million for the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) “to replace the BASIX system providing faster housing sustainability assessments aligned with NSW government priorities and housing targets.”
- $3.5 million “to develop an energy security system to track development of new infrastructure projects.”
- $1.3 million for phase two of a customer relationship management project at the State Library of NSW “to increase constituent engagement and operational efficiency, decommission legacy systems and enhance cyber security.”