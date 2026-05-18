NSW gov puts $209m more into P25 network

The NSW government will spend an extra $209 million over the next decade on the P25 radio network that supports emergency services’ communications.

In budget papers, the government said that the Public Safety Network (PSN) - which is already subject to a $1 billion-plus upgrade - required “additional investment” to “maintain, secure and expand” it.

“This additional investment will replace critical equipment reaching end of life or end of service; repair damaged infrastructure from storms, bushfires, vandalism and theft; ensure sufficient operating funding to maintain a secure and reliable service; [and] address critical gaps in growing communities,” the government said.

Other big winners in the 2026-27 state budget were the NSW Electoral Commission for cyber upgrades to systems ahead of next year’s election, and NSW Police, which landed a collective $108.8 million for “the newest technology and upgrades to fight crime and [to] transform [its] digital infrastructure and capability.”

Another notable project is $38.7 million for “AI scribe technology” for 6000 clinicians across the state.

This was held up as a flagship investment in artificial intelligence by the government, building upon momentum in deploying the technology for productivity enhancements.

The full list of newly-funded technology projects in the 2026-27 state budget is: