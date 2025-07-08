NSW gov employers 'should not' use AI for hiring decisions

By

New guidelines released by the NSW Office of the Public Service Commissioner.

NSW government employers have been instructed not to use artificial intelligence to screen or make decisions about candidates applying for roles over concerns of bias and potential hallucinations.

NSW gov employers 'should not' use AI for hiring decisions

The NSW Office of the Public Service Commissioner has issued guidelines stating that AI "should not" be used for making recruitment-based decisions, with a particular emphasis on avoiding its use for ‘highly specialised roles.’"

According to the commissioner's Use of AI in Recruitment guidance [pdf], AI can be appropriately used for tasks such as developing recruitment documents, preparing materials and communications, summarising candidate responses or interviewers’ notes, handling applicant inquiries—especially when volumes are high—and scheduling interviews.

“Agencies that choose to use AI during recruitment processes must ensure AI use is lawful, clearly and transparently documented, and that risks are appropriately identified and mitigated,” it said.

“Critically, AI must not replace humans in making decisions.”

The key concerns about AI in hiring decisions largely focused on bias.

These include automation bias, where hiring teams may unknowingly over-rely on AI outputs; inherent biases built into AI tools; video interview technologies making inferences based on candidates’ emotions, personality, or appearance; and unreliable assessment criteria.

Additionally, the report highlights errors or fabricated information, known as ‘hallucinations,’ as another significant risk.

From a technology perspective, the report noted that while “purchasing off-the-shelf products can appear attractive, it isn’t necessarily appropriate in every agency environment.

“While a product might work in one agency, it might create unforeseen risks in another,” the report added.

“When procuring an AI product, it is important to closely review the marketing and contract material to ensure it meets the [NSW AI Assessment Framework] requirements.

“This is particularly important given that suppliers may be reluctant to provide any information on the algorithmic decision-making used by the AI product, and also because the AI product may have only been tested in limited ways.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
aidigital nationgovernmenthrnswsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Reveals Hidden Costs and Cloud Storage Shifts in ANZ for 2025
Wasabi Reveals Hidden Costs and Cloud Storage Shifts in ANZ for 2025
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
KnowBe4 Benchmark Report: Reducing Human Risk & Phishing Vulnerability in ANZ
KnowBe4 Benchmark Report: Reducing Human Risk & Phishing Vulnerability in ANZ
Modern Identity for SAP and Beyond: Replace SAP IDM with Saviynt
Modern Identity for SAP and Beyond: Replace SAP IDM with Saviynt

Events

Most Read Articles

ADHA readies market test of Accenture's $788m My Health Record deal

ADHA readies market test of Accenture's $788m My Health Record deal
Western Sydney University establishes dedicated data function

Western Sydney University establishes dedicated data function
Microsoft to cut about four percent of jobs amid hefty AI bets

Microsoft to cut about four percent of jobs amid hefty AI bets
TAFE NSW inks $87m Microsoft renewal

TAFE NSW inks $87m Microsoft renewal
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?