NSW gov downgrades impact of alleged Treasury data breach

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As investigation continues.

The impact of an alleged data breach at NSW Treasury has been “downgraded” after the incident response investigation found that “no project has been adversely affected.”

NSW gov downgrades impact of alleged Treasury data breach

The state government reported the alleged breach late last month, revealing that over 5600 sensitive documents authored by multiple departments were allegedly accessed.

An employee of Treasury’s commercial team was arrested and charged in relation to the alleged incident.

In a statement, the NSW chief cyber security officer said that a taskforce established by the government had declared the incident to be “contained”.

It was added that “efforts to date to determine any potential impacts on active or past government procurements show that no project has been adversely affected.”

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