NSW EPA seeks digital strategy overseer

Focusing on its data and geospatial platforms.

The NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is expanding its digital capabilities and is hiring its first director of digital data and intelligence to take the lead on the work.

The agency recently advertised for a director to “build digital solutions and data platforms to support environmental protection” and provide “intelligence and spatial services for evidence based regulatory decision-making”, as well as expanding the EPA’s geospatial capabilities.

An EPA spokesperson told iTnews that digital tools and strategies are needed “to expand our regulatory and decision-making capabilities.”

Recognising the value of intelligence and analysis, the spokesperson said, “we are recruiting for the EPA’s first director of digital data and intelligence who will be responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of our digital strategy”.

According to the position description, the director of digital data and intelligence has a budget of $15 million for current and future projects, including upcoming tenders they will be managing.

The director will report to the EPA’s executive director of program delivery and innovation, a role that was advertised in June this year. 

The EPA spokesperson told iTnews the organisation is “still finalising recruitment for the executive director role”.

