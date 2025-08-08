NSW Education taps Infosys for SAP upgrade

The NSW Department of Education has enlisted global IT services giant Infosys to help uplift its SAP enterprise resource planning system.

Under the $13.6 million agreement, Infosys will migrate the department’s legacy SAP ECC6 platform to S/4HANA by the end of 2027.

NSW Education is one of several government agencies, including TAFE NSW, accelerating efforts to migrate off SAP ECC6 ahead of the software’s end-of-support deadline on December 31 2027.

As part of the upgrade program, NSW Education will also onboard SAP’s data warehouse solution, BW/4HANA.

NSW Education confirmed to iTnews that Infosys will oversee the platforms’ “technical and functional migration, including system integration testing”, alongside support services during the three-year contract.

“The Department of Education is responsible for the organisational change management, training, testing oversight, user acceptance testing and assurance of our SAP environment,” a NSW Education spokesperson said.

Ahead of the project migration, NSW Education onboarded SAP LeanIX and the vendor's Signavio suite in 2023 to improve visibility into its “IT estate, create technology transition blueprints and model processes, and provide clear advice to business stakeholders for IT investments”, according to an SAP case study.