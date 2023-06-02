NSW Department of Customer Service promotes Aarti Joshi to CIO

By on
NSW Department of Customer Service promotes Aarti Joshi to CIO
NSW Department of Customer Service CIO Aarti Joshi

As acting CIO moves to NSW Telco Authority.

NSW Department of Customer Service (DCS) has promoted Aarti Joshi from acting procurement officer to chief information officer.

Joshi replaces DCS acting CIO Suneetha Bodduluri who has moved to NSW Telco Authority to become its acting chief digital and technology officer. 

"Following an extensive recruitment process, DCS has appointed Aarti Joshi as its new CIO," a department spokesperson told iTnews.

Bodduluri had been acting DCS CIO since Vishal Mulay resigned “to pursue other interests”.

DCS' spokesperson said that as a permanent replacement, Joshi had been with the department "for a number of years working on digital and innovation projects."

Joshi, who will report to the chief operating officer Mandy Young, announced the promotion in a Linkedin post.

“Whilst only a month into the new role, it’s a privilege to be working with the talented professionals who share my passion for leveraging ICT to better enable DCS in serving the people and communities of NSW,” she wrote.

“I'm really excited to be leading an agenda to better harness technology, data and new ways of working to enable the world’s most customer-centric government.”

Joshi has previously held senior roles in systems, enterprise architecture and digital innovation at DCS.

She has also spent time in IT roles at Woolworths Group and Big W.

