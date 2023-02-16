NSW Department of Customer Service CIO steps down

Vishal Mulay.

To “pursue other interests”.

NSW Department of Customer Service chief information officer Vishal Mulay has opted to step down from the role, leaving the state government agency to find a replacement.

Mulay joined the NSW Department of Customer Service (DCS) a year-and-a-half ago to lead the information and communications technology (ICT) and shared services teams.

A NSW Department of Customer Service (DCS) spokesperson told iTnews that Mulay resigned from his role “to pursue other interests.”

“Suneetha Bodduluri will act in the CIO role while DCS undertakes a recruitment process to fill the position," the spokesperson said.

The CIO reports to the chief operating officer Mandy Young and works across the DCS ‘cluster’ of agencies, which includes Service NSW, Revenue NSW, and Better Regulation.  

“The CIO will lead the department’s investment in technology strategies and services to meet the evolving needs of NSW customers,” the spokesperson said.  

During his time at DCS, Mulay helped recruit talent for its ICT Division for a range of roles across its various branches.

He previously spent time at EnergyAustralia as head of platforms where he helped build “an A-team” of cloud support engineers.

Mulay also co-founded Singapore-based Catlyz Venture Fund and spent over five years at financial services firm Travelex, predominantly as its country director and global head of technology and shared services.

Mulay has extensive global experience across managerial positions at Microsoft, Capgemini and Nomura.    

