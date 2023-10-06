NSW DCS migrating ID management to SaaS

By

Licence consolidation also on the menu.

The Department of Customer Service NSW is moving from self-hosted identity management to a SaaS-based model.

In a contract published in late September, DCS revealed that Baidam Solutions will get just over $5.7 million for the project, which is slated to run until September 2026.

The contract notice said the aim of the procurement is “to consolidate different contracts across the DCS cluster,” facilitating the migration to a SaaS solution “instead of on-premises software currently used.”

A DCS spokesperson told iTnews that “contract consolidation and migration to [a] SailPoint SaaS offering demonstrates a number of benefits including improved scalability, reliability and capability. 

“These benefits will enable DCS to continue to provide and evolve the digital delivery of leading government services to the people of NSW," the spokesperson said.

SailPoint handles employee permissions, digital identities, information security, and data access, the spokesperson said.

It also handles account on- and off-boarding, application access, and user access reviews.

In a contract awarded to Dimension Data in October 2022, the DCS expanded the number of SailPoint licenses it uses from 4500 to 23,000. 

In August 2022, private equity firm Thoma Bravo acquired SailPoint for US$6.9 billion.

