NSW DCCEEW makes CDIO its top tech role

By
Follow google news

Nearly two years after formation.

The NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) will now have chief digital and information officer (CDIO) as its top technology executive role, instead of CIO.

NSW DCCEEW makes CDIO its top tech role

The department, which was formed at the start of 2024, appointed Aleksandr (Alex) Render as its inaugural chief information officer on an interim basis.

Render, who was previously the director of business engagement, strategy and architecture at the former Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, is now acting CDIO, a DCCEEW spokesperson told iTnews.

The department is recruiting for a permanent CDIO.

The CIO role was expanded to CDIO "to reflect the fact that IT and digital capabilities, including data and systems, play a critical role in helping the department ... deliver service," the spokesperson said.

"This role is an expansion of the current CIO responsibilities that Render is performing."

The CDIO reports directly to the department's CEO, with responsibilities covering data, digital, IT, AI and cyber strategies.

DCCEEW was created through a split at the Department of Planning and Environment.

The other department that was created out of this split was the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI).

DPHI sought a new CIO in December 2024 and eventually hired Mark Beaumont in March, according to LinkedIn.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cdiogovernmentnswnsw dcceewtraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21

Events

Most Read Articles

Qantas' digital and customer head steps down

Qantas' digital and customer head steps down
NSW Office for AI appoints its first director, looks for 13 more staff

NSW Office for AI appoints its first director, looks for 13 more staff
Amazon to cut about 14,000 corporate jobs in AI push

Amazon to cut about 14,000 corporate jobs in AI push
Optus brings in ex-NBN Co CIO to run technology

Optus brings in ex-NBN Co CIO to run technology
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?