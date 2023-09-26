NRMA facilitates data access with single platform strategy

Insurer and roadside assistance provider the NRMA is transforming its enterprise-wide data management through the implementation of a “single data strategy” and platform.

The company has “more than 3000 datasets” that it is seeking to make more accessible internally for analysis and data-driven decision-making.

It has deployed Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) as part of the program of work, underpinning “faster processing and analysis of data”, the company said in a statement.

It added that the platform is being used to enable internal users to cut across internal silos and to self-serve access to data.

Early use cases include “supporting marketing campaign launches and generating trusted data for seamless claim settlements and membership redemptions”.

“Focusing on customer experience and product innovation is paramount in the highly competitive insurance market,” senior manager of technology Vamsi Krishna Dhalli said.

“We are [now] better connected with our data to better serve our customers with personalised value.”