NortonLifeLock delays completion of deal for Avast

Deal awaits UK, Spain regulatory approval.

US cyber security firm NortonLifeLock has delayed the expected completion date for its buyout of London-listed rival Avast to April 4, saying it was awaiting regulatory nods in the United Kingdom and Spain.

The cash-and-stock deal, valued at up to US$8.6 billion (A$12 billion) when it was first announced in August last year, was earlier expected to close on February 24.

NortonLifeLock's shares were down 2.1 percent in extended trading.

The takeover has attracted the scrutiny of Britain's competition regulator, and the agency in January launched an investigation into whether the deal will reduce choice for customers in the country.

The regulator has set a deadline of March 16 for a preliminary decision.

