Nokia wins UK appeal to block Acer, Asus video streaming patent lawsuits

Nokia has won an appeal to ⁠block ⁠London lawsuits by Taiwanese tech companies Acer and Asus in a case which is part of a global dispute over ‌video coding technology.

Acer and Asus had ‌previously ‌obtained a High Court declaration ‌that a willing licensor in ⁠Nokia's position would agree to an interim licence until the court decided the "reasonable and non-discriminatory" terms of a patent licence.

But Nokia challenged that ​ruling and the Court of Appeal permanently "stayed" the cases, effectively ending ⁠the lawsuits brought against the Finnish technology company.

A Nokia spokesperson said the ruling meant that a trial due to take place in June and July will not now proceed. Acer and Asus did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Court of Appeal said that Nokia had ​offered a licence to Acer ⁠and Asus to use its patents ⁠on reasonable and non-discriminatory terms to be determined at arbitration, meaning ​their London lawsuits should not continue.

China-based Hisense had ‌also sued ⁠Nokia, but settled its case before the appeal was heard.

Disputes over the fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms of a ‌patent licence have frequently led to global legal battles in the telecoms industry.

English courts can set global FRAND terms, following a landmark 2020 ​UK Supreme Court ruling, as can courts in China.

Before Acer and Asus sued Nokia in London in June 2025, Nokia ‌had filed ⁠its own lawsuits in ​the United States, as well as Brazil, Germany and India.