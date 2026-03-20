Nokia wins UK appeal to block Acer, Asus video streaming patent lawsuits

By
Follow google news

As cases are stayed.

Nokia has won an appeal to ⁠block ⁠London lawsuits by Taiwanese tech companies Acer and Asus in a case which is part of a global dispute over ‌video coding technology.

Nokia wins UK appeal to block Acer, Asus video streaming patent lawsuits

Acer and Asus had ‌previously ‌obtained a High Court declaration ‌that a willing licensor in ⁠Nokia's position would agree to an interim licence until the court decided the "reasonable and non-discriminatory" terms of a patent licence.

But Nokia challenged that ​ruling and the Court of Appeal permanently "stayed" the cases, effectively ending ⁠the lawsuits brought against the Finnish technology company.

A Nokia spokesperson said the ruling meant that a trial due to take place in June and July will not now proceed. Acer and Asus did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Court of Appeal said that Nokia had ​offered a licence to Acer ⁠and Asus to use its patents ⁠on reasonable and non-discriminatory terms to be determined at arbitration, meaning ​their London lawsuits should not continue.

China-based Hisense had ‌also sued ⁠Nokia, but settled its case before the appeal was heard.

Disputes over the fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms of a ‌patent licence have frequently led to global legal battles in the telecoms industry. 

English courts can set global FRAND terms, following a landmark 2020 ​UK Supreme Court ruling, as can courts in China.

Before Acer and Asus sued Nokia in London in June 2025, Nokia ‌had filed ⁠its own lawsuits in ​the United States, as well as Brazil, Germany and India. 

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
networkingnokia

Sponsored Whitepapers

Beyond RAG basics: Strategies and best practices for implementing RAG
Beyond RAG basics: Strategies and best practices for implementing RAG
AI Workflows vs AI Agents Whitepaper
AI Workflows vs AI Agents Whitepaper
Context Engineering with Hybrid Search for Agentic AI
Context Engineering with Hybrid Search for Agentic AI
Building AI-powered Search Experiences
Building AI-powered Search Experiences
Shining a Light in the Dark: Observability and Security
Shining a Light in the Dark: Observability and Security

Events

Most Read Articles

Australian Federal Police sign $20.5m Cisco deal

Australian Federal Police sign $20.5m Cisco deal
WA man jailed for at least five years for evil twin attack

WA man jailed for at least five years for evil twin attack
Optus fast-tracks network operations insourcing from Nokia

Optus fast-tracks network operations insourcing from Nokia
Australia Post deploys ThousandEyes across its retail network

Australia Post deploys ThousandEyes across its retail network
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?