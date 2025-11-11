Nobel winner, HPE and chip industry firms team up to make a practical quantum supercomputer

By
Follow google news

Creates blueprint.

John M. Martinis, one of this year's winners of the Nobel Prize in physics for breakthroughs in quantum computing, on Monday formed an alliance with HPE and several chip firms to create a practical, mass-producible quantum supercomputer. 

Nobel winner, HPE and chip industry firms team up to make a practical quantum supercomputer

Quantum computers hold the promise of solving problems in chemistry, medicine and other fields that would take classical computers thousands of years. 

Major tech firms such as IBM, Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, where Martinis worked before co-founding his current startup Qolab, are all racing to develop the technology. 

But those efforts are largely one-offs, being built one computer at a time by small teams.

The new group, called the Quantum Scaling Alliance, aims to build quantum computers that can be made with the same tools that churn out hundreds of millions of chips a year for smartphones, laptops or AI servers.

Since the early work in the field in the 1980s, quantum chips, which function using what are known as qubits, have been made "in an artisanal way", small batches at a time, Martinis told Reuters in an interview. 

The alliance will include longtime chip industry suppliers such as Applied Materials, which makes chip manufacturing tools, and Synopsys, which makes chip design software, that will create bigger, more consistent quantum chips.

"At this point, we think it's time to switch over to more of a standard professional model, and that's using very sophisticated tools," Martinis said.

As quantum chips are scaled up, they will need to be intertwined with classical computers for vital functions such as correcting errors that can disrupt the functioning of quantum circuits. 

But weaving together classical machines with existing supercomputers such as those made by HPE will not be simple, because there are few industry-wide standards for how to do so.

Masoud Mohseni, a distinguished technologist leading the quantum team at HPE, worked with Martinis and three dozen other researchers on a blueprint for how to do so last year, a plan they will put into action with the consortium.

"People think, naively, that once you have a system that is hundreds (of qubits) or that if you make it to thousands, then you can make it to millions. That's just not true," Mohseni said in an interview. 

"At each scale, you face completely new challenges." 

The other founders of the alliance are 1QBit, Quantum Machines, Riverlane and the University of Wisconsin.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardwarehpequantum

Sponsored Whitepapers

2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21

Events

Most Read Articles

Google says it has cracked a quantum computing challenge

Google says it has cracked a quantum computing challenge
Telstra finds firmware locked Samsung handsets to Vodafone for Triple-0 calls

Telstra finds firmware locked Samsung handsets to Vodafone for Triple-0 calls
Porn industry standardises on HD-DVD

Porn industry standardises on HD-DVD
Woolworths cuts Big W loose from shared technology stack

Woolworths cuts Big W loose from shared technology stack
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?