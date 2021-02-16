Nissan says 'not in talks with Apple'

By on
Nissan says 'not in talks with Apple'

Over autonomous car project.

Nissan said it is not in talks with Apple following a report that the iPhone maker approached the Japanese company in recent months about a tie-up for its autonomous car project.

The Financial Times said the companies had had brief discussions that faltered over Nissan's reluctance to become an assembler for Apple-branded cars, adding that the talks had not advanced to senior management level.

"We are not in talks with Apple," a Nissan spokeswoman said.

"However, Nissan is always open to exploring collaborations and partnerships to accelerate industry transformation."

The spokeswoman declined to comment further. Representatives for Apple were not immediately available for comment.

Early stage talks between Apple and Hyundai Motor Group over autonomous electric cars also recently collapsed on concerns within the South Korean automaker about becoming a mere contract manufacturer.

Reuters reported in December that Apple was moving forward with autonomous car technology and aimed to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology as early as 2024.

Outsourcing production of some models through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) deals is common in the auto industry, but the industry does not have a major contract manufacturer in the way that Taiwan's Foxconn serves the consumer electronics industry.

This year, however, China's Geely has announced a flurry of tie-ups including one with Foxconn and another with Chinese internet giant Baidu as it seeks to position itself as the go-to contract manufacturer for electric cars in China.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple autonomous car hardware nissan

Sponsored Whitepapers

Discover how organisations are quickly turning data into business value
Discover how organisations are quickly turning data into business value
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
Your guide to application security solutions
Your guide to application security solutions
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution

Events

Most Read Articles

Starlink AU-NZ service to launch mid-to-late 2021

Starlink AU-NZ service to launch mid-to-late 2021
NBN Co names more FTTN cities and towns in path for fibre upgrade

NBN Co names more FTTN cities and towns in path for fibre upgrade
NBN Co hunts more residential revenue in 2022

NBN Co hunts more residential revenue in 2022
HyperOne to deploy $1.5bn, 20,000km fibre backbone across Australia

HyperOne to deploy $1.5bn, 20,000km fibre backbone across Australia
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?