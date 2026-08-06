Nine moves AI-enabled news production into the cloud

By
Follow google news

First live bulletin aired.

Nine has begun moving its news broadcast operations onto a new cloud-based media production platform starting with its 9News Morning program.

Nine moves AI-enabled news production into the cloud

The media company said the show was the first to successfully broadcast a live bulletin using the centralised platform, a milestone that has arrives 18 months into its 'future news' transformation, due for completion at the end of next year.

It is now starting to use the platform to generate video content for 9News and Current Affairs social media channels, with 9News Sydney’s 4pm and 6pm bulletins expected to start using it from October.

In a statement, Nine executive director, news and current affairs Fiona Dear said that the transformation is a response to strong growth in the division’s digital audiences.

“While newsrooms have been required to adapt to new technology over the years, we have never fundamentally changed the way news is produced – and that’s exactly what we’ve achieved. We are building a modern, multiskilled newsroom,” Dear said.

Nine said that the transformation is the largest in the station’s history and would see it “embrace automated capabilities, digital personalisation, and AI” for its TV news production and workflows to streamline the process for journalists.

The new platform combines a newsroom control and rundown system called Saga with Mimir, which, according to Mimir Media Tech’s website, is a subscription-based, cloud-native production asset management, archiving, asset management and object-store.

Among Mimir’s features are the ability to integrate with multiple AI technologies for metadata “enrichment” including AWS’ celebrity face recognition libraries.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
9newsaiemerging techmimirnine

SPONSORED RESOURCES

2026 Wasabi Global Cloud Storage Index
2026 Wasabi Global Cloud Storage Index
The Mythos Moment: When AI Outpaces Remediation - How Can Enterprises Respond
The Mythos Moment: When AI Outpaces Remediation - How Can Enterprises Respond
Innovate anywhere with HPE and Azure Local
Innovate anywhere with HPE and Azure Local
Cloud Covered Report: New Zealand
Cloud Covered Report: New Zealand
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud

Events

Most Read Articles

Calvary Health Care previews digital assistant for 20,000 staff and volunteers

Calvary Health Care previews digital assistant for 20,000 staff and volunteers
Westpac Intelligence Layer breaks cover

Westpac Intelligence Layer breaks cover
Suncorp creates a "clear execution roadmap" for agentic AI

Suncorp creates a "clear execution roadmap" for agentic AI
Uniting uses GenAI to cut admin burden for frontline care workers

Uniting uses GenAI to cut admin burden for frontline care workers
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?