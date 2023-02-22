Nine finds its next tech chief

Memo Hayek (Credit: Nine)

Recruits divisional CIO from Commonwealth Bank.

Nine has appointed Memo Hayek as its new chief information and technology officer, following the departure of former tech chief Damian Cronan at the end of last year.

Cronan left the media and entertainment company in October to take up the role of chief digital and information officer at the ABC.

His replacement, Hayek, comes to Nine after nearly a decade spent at the Commonwealth Bank, where she was most recently a divisional CIO and general manager of group cyber transformation and delivery.

Hayek has also spent time in tech roles at other ‘big four’ banks including NAB and Westpac, mainly in financial and global markets domains.

As CITO, Hayek will assume responsibility “for the vision, strategy, planning and delivery of technology across Nine,” the company said in a statement.

“Memo is an exceptional technology leader with a proven track record in driving digital transformation and innovation in large organisations,” Nine’s chief digital officer Alex Parsons said.

“Importantly, she is a real change agent who turns over every stone, and will be invaluable to Nine as we continue to deliver solutions which will help us stay ahead of the curve in the competitive media landscape.” 

Hayek starts in the role on March 27 and reports to Parsons. She will also be a member of the executive leadership team and digital leadership team. 

