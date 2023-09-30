Nine finds its next group director of cyber security

Nine has appointed PwC Australia’s Garry Bentlin as its new group director of cyber security.

Bentlin will join the media group on October 11; he was previously cyber security and digital trust partner at PwC Australia, a role he took in mid-2021.

Bentlin replaces Celeste Lowe, who left Nine in August and has since been appointed GM of cybersecurity at infrastructure services firm Ventia.

Nine said in a statement that Bentlin “will be responsible for leading the ongoing development, implementation and embedding of the cyber security strategy and roadmap for Nine.”

It also said Bentlin brought “key strengths” to the role, including “developing enterprise cyber security visions and implementing programs of work to protect organisations’ data, people and systems.”

“Garry’s exceptional expertise and proven track record of delivery in cyber security are invaluable assets to our organisation,” Nine’s chief information and technology officer Memo Hayek said in a statement.

“With his leadership, we are poised to elevate our digital resilience, enhance our capabilities, nurture our people, and continuously safeguard our digital assets”.

Prior to PwC Australia, Bentlin was TransGrid’s CISO. He has also worked at Deloitte and IBM.

Bentlin said in a brief statement that he “looked forward to working with the broader [Nine] organisation and cyber security team to continue uplifting our capability and ensuring the continued resilience of our operations”.