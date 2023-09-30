Nine finds its next group director of cyber security

By

From PwC Australia.

Nine has appointed PwC Australia’s Garry Bentlin as its new group director of cyber security.

Nine finds its next group director of cyber security

Bentlin will join the media group on October 11; he was previously cyber security and digital trust partner at PwC Australia, a role he took in mid-2021.

Bentlin replaces Celeste Lowe, who left Nine in August and has since been appointed GM of cybersecurity at infrastructure services firm Ventia.

Nine said in a statement that Bentlin “will be responsible for leading the ongoing development, implementation and embedding of the cyber security strategy and roadmap for Nine.”

It also said Bentlin brought “key strengths” to the role, including “developing enterprise cyber security visions and implementing programs of work to protect organisations’ data, people and systems.”

“Garry’s exceptional expertise and proven track record of delivery in cyber security are invaluable assets to our organisation,” Nine’s chief information and technology officer Memo Hayek said in a statement.

“With his leadership, we are poised to elevate our digital resilience, enhance our capabilities, nurture our people, and continuously safeguard our digital assets”.

Prior to PwC Australia, Bentlin was TransGrid’s CISO. He has also worked at Deloitte and IBM.

Bentlin said in a brief statement that he “looked forward to working with the broader [Nine] organisation and cyber security team to continue uplifting our capability and ensuring the continued resilience of our operations”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cybersecurityninesecuritytraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia Post's CIO has left

Australia Post's CIO has left
Macquarie University appoints CIDO

Macquarie University appoints CIDO
Ubank CIO officially retires

Ubank CIO officially retires
Swinburne University of Technology seeks new CIO

Swinburne University of Technology seeks new CIO

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?