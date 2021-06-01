Check your spam folder: iTnews has changed email provider so your newsletters may not be getting delivered to your inbox.

Nine Entertainment signs content deal with Facebook, Google

By on
Nine Entertainment signs content deal with Facebook, Google

Under Australia's news media bargaining code.

Nine Entertainment has signed multi-year content-supply deals with Google and Facebook under Australia's news media bargaining code.

The agreement, terms of which were not disclosed, comes after rival Seven West Media and News Corp signed similar deals following the enactment of tough laws to make US tech giants pay for displaying news on their platforms.

The multi-media firm said it would supply content for Google's News Showcase platform for five years and to a similar Facebook product for three.

Google would also expand its marketing ventures across Nine's platforms, the publisher of the Australian Financial Review, The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald newspapers added.

After considering these new deals and ongoing subscription revenue for Nine's mastheads, the Sydney-based company said it expected growth of A$30 million to A$40 million in its publishing unit's fiscal 2022 core earnings.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
content deal entertainment facebook google nine strategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment

Events

Most Read Articles

NSW Police signs up to Starlink satellite internet service

NSW Police signs up to Starlink satellite internet service
IT contractors dwarf internal staff at Canberra's biggest agencies

IT contractors dwarf internal staff at Canberra's biggest agencies
NBN Co shared $78m in bonuses among 3819 staff

NBN Co shared $78m in bonuses among 3819 staff
VMware says critical vCenter Server bug needs 'immediate attention'

VMware says critical vCenter Server bug needs 'immediate attention'

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?