nib's group CIO of 13 years leaves

By
Tech duties handed to transformation leader.

nib’s long-time group chief information officer Brendan Mills has left the health insurer, with technology duties falling to a similarly long-tenured leader on an interim basis.

Mills had been the group CIO for 13.5 years and group IT manager for another two years, as part of a 22-year tenure with the organisation.

His LinkedIn profile shows that he finished up at nib last month and iTnews has confirmed that he has left the insurer.

An nib spokesperson declined to comment when reached by iTnews.

Mills’ interim replacement is Glenn Moore, who has been with nib for over 13 years.

Moore is presently the head of experience, transformation and productivity but, in Mills’ absence, he has been named acting group chief technology and transformation officer, according to nib’s website.

He is “responsible for driving the organisation’s technology strategy and transformation agenda [and] leads initiatives that enhance digital capability, optimised systems and delivery of innovative solutions,” the website states.

“He [Moore] has deep expertise in technology leadership and business transformation and a focus on collaboration and innovation in digital health and insurance services.”

Mills, meanwhile, listed a number of achievements for his time leading technology at nib on his LinkedIn profile.

“As group CIO, I led enterprise technology, data, and AI-enabled transformation at nib, ensuring capabilities drove growth, operational performance and member value,” he wrote.

“I shaped and delivered a multi-year transformation agenda, modernising core platforms, embedding enterprise-wide AI, cloud, and automation capabilities, and positioning technology as a strategic enabler of corporate strategy.”

Mills recounted nib's nine-year cloud journey in 2024, coinciding with the closure of its last physical data centre.

He also cites work in “establishing data as a strategic asset to drive personalisation, growth, and business impact” among his achievements at the organisation.

Among other things, nib implemented machine learning to improve claims processing and chatbot services called 'nibby' under Mills' watch.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
