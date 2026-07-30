nib ends search for permanent technology leader

Health insurer nib has named former ING Australia and BT Financial Group chief information officer (CIO) Linda Da Silva as its permanent technology leader.

The ASX-listed company lost its long-time group CIO Brendan Mills back in January.

At the time, it handed Mills' former remit to an "acting group chief technology and transformation officer", with Glenn Moore filling the role on an interim basis.

Moore’s usual title is head of experience, transformation and productivity, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Da Silva has now taken over from Moore as the permanent chief technology and transformation officer.

A nib spokesperson confirmed to iTnews that Da Silva is now its top technology leader, meaning the group CIO title will be retired in favour of having a combined CTO and transformation executive.

“nib’s executive technology role is group chief technology and transformation officer," a spokesperson said.

“The chief technology and transformation officer has responsibility for driving the organisation’s technology strategy and transformation agenda.

“She oversees the delivery of technology capabilities that support nib's growth, innovation and strategic priorities, helping create better experiences for customers, partners and employees."

Da Silva - who started at nib earlier this month - spent just over 11 years with Westpac, including nearly three as CIO of BT Financial Group and a year as head of technology for its consumer banking division.

Her previous role of CIO at ING Australia has since been filled by Paul White, an 11-year veteran of ANZ who has also previously held roles with HSBC Private Bank, according to ING’s corporate profile webpage.

According to his LinkedIn profile, White’s most recent role was CIO of ANZ’s Australian retail and commercial division. He left the bank in January after just over four years in the role.

iTnews understands that during that his tenure as CIO of retail and commercial, White reported former ANZ group technology executive Gerard Florian who retired in August last year.

Sources familiar with the matter said that, at around the same time as Florian departed, ANZ appointed Joshua McLean to a role equivalent to that held by White, CIO of its retail, business and private banking division, and reporting to group CIO Donald Patra.