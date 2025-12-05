NEXTDC to build AI campus and GPU "supercluster" in Sydney

NEXTDC will build an AI campus and GPU "supercluster" in Western Sydney that will power OpenAI's services in Australia.

From left to right: Federal Minister for Industry and Innovation Tim Ayres, OpenAI chief strategy officer Jason Kwon and NEXTDC CEO Craig Scroggie.

Zachariah Kelly/iTnews

The company said it would host the supercluster at its S7 facility in Sydney's Eastern Creek.

The project will give OpenAI the ability to give sovereign data governance assurance to local customers.

“It's billions in investment, it's thousands of jobs, it will be a world leading piece of sustainable digital infrastructure that will demonstrate that Australia can be a leader in digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence,” NEXTDC chief executive Craig Scroggie said.

NEXTDC said that it expects the S7 data centre to provide 550MW capacity, with its initial phase scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2027.

That initial phase would focus on building out the AI campus, which NEXTDC described as a sovereign AI facility with "security, resilience and operational standards aligned to Australia’s SOCI [security of critical infrastructure] framework."

The announcement was timed to coincide with launch of "OpenAI for Australia".

That initiative is focused on helping local companies to adopt AI and upskill workers to use the technology, with a target to make 1.2 million Australian workers and even more small business users proficient with the technology.

Three of Australia's biggest employers - CBA, Coles and Wesfarmers - have joined OpenAI for Australia.

OpenAI will offer its OpenAI Academy to Coles and Wesfarmers, to help boost their employees' AI skills and literacy.

Meanwhile, under OpenAI’s deal with CBA, the bank will provide its training modules to 1 million of its small business customers.

“We want every small business to feel confident using digital technologies such as AI, whether they’re starting, running or growing their business,” the bank's CEO Matt Comyn said.

The announcements came shortly after the release of Australia’s national AI plan.