News Corp reaches three-year deal with Facebook in Australia

By on
News Corp reaches three-year deal with Facebook in Australia

Gets paid for news.

News Corp reached a three-year agreement with Facebook in Australia, the Rupert Murdoch-controlled media company said, declaring victory in a battle over how news organisations are compensated by big tech.

Last month, Australia's parliament passed a law requiring Google and Facebook to pay media companies for using their content, after robust negotiations during which Facebook chose to block news content in the 13th-largest economy.

The step taken by the Australian government has drawn global attention as countries including Canada and Britain consider similar steps to protect local news media.

"The agreement with Facebook is a landmark in transforming the terms of trade for journalism, and will have a material and meaningful impact on our Australian news businesses," News Corp chief executive officer Robert Thomson said.

"This digital denouement has been more than a decade in the making."

News Corp in February struck a deal with Google to develop a subscription platform, share advertising revenue and develop video journalism by YouTube.

The Facebook agreement announced on Monday involves News Corp's The Australian national newspaper, and metropolitan papers such as The Daily Telegraph in New South Wales.

Sky News Australia has also reached a new agreement with Facebook, News Corp said.

The deal, financial details of which were not disclosed, expands upon an agreement reached in October, 2019 in which Facebook paid News Corp's US publications for access to additional stories to Facebook News.

"We are committed to bringing Facebook News to Australia," Andrew Hunter, Facebook's head of news partnerships for Australia and New Zealand, said in a statement, highlighting the deals with News Corp and Sky News Australia.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
australia corp deal facebook news software

Sponsored Whitepapers

DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft Teams, Azure Portal hit by authentication outage

Microsoft Teams, Azure Portal hit by authentication outage
ANZ Banking Group to pull 150 IT staff out of Chengdu

ANZ Banking Group to pull 150 IT staff out of Chengdu
Ex-contractor accessed Vic govt IT system 260 times a year after leaving

Ex-contractor accessed Vic govt IT system 260 times a year after leaving
CBA embeds data science staff into all parts of the bank

CBA embeds data science staff into all parts of the bank
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?