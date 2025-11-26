News Corp Australia taps IAG digital exec as next CDTO

News Corp Australia has named IAG’s Nandor Locher as its next chief digital and technology officer (CDTO), starting in March next year.

Nandor Locher.

Locher is presently executive general manager of digital business at insurance group IAG where he leads digital experience and data-driven decision-making initiatives.

He is perhaps best known for his previous roles in the aviation sector, notably leading digital for both Qantas and Jetstar.

The News Corp Australia CDTO position became open in July when Julian Delany was promoted to a global chief technology officer role in the United States.

At News Corp Australia, Locher will lead the “technology, data and digital roadmap across three key pillars: delivering premium user experiences, leveraging data and content capabilities, and developing innovative client solutions,” the media organisation said in a statement.

“His priorities include further platform modernisation, accelerating product speed-to-market, ongoing integration of artificial intelligence to enhance business processes, and scaling personalisation and growth initiatives.”

News Corp Australasia’s executive chairman Michael Miller said Locher’s “track record of delivering customer-focused digital transformation across major Australian companies makes him ideally suited to lead our technology agenda.”