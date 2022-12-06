New Zealand plans law to require big tech to pay for news

By on
Model already adopted in Australia, Canada.

The New Zealand government said it will introduce a law that will require big online digital companies such as Alphabet Inc's Google and Meta Platforms Inc to pay New Zealand media companies for the local news content that appears on their feeds.

Minister of Broadcasting Willie Jackson said in a statement on Sunday that the legislation will be modelled on similar laws in Australia and Canada and he hoped it would act as an incentive for the digital platforms to reach deals with local news outlets.

"New Zealand news media, particularly small regional and community newspapers, are struggling to remain financially viable as more advertising moves online," Jackson said. "It is critical that those benefiting from their news content actually pay for it."

The new legislation will go to a vote in parliament where the governing Labour Party's majority is expected to pass it.

Australia introduced a law in 2021 that gave the government power to make internet companies negotiate content supply deals with media outlets. A review released by the Australian government last week found it largely worked.

 

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

