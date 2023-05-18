New Relic in talks to be sold

By on
New Relic in talks to be sold

Private equity firms circle.

Private-equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG are working together on a more than US$5 billion ($7.5 billion) bid to acquire software company New Relic, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be reached in the next few weeks, the report said, adding it's possible the talks could fall apart and other suitors could still emerge.

Reuters had first reported in July that the US business software company was preparing to explore a potential sale following interest from private equity firms.

The San Francisco-based company develops cloud-based software to help websites and application owners track the performance of their services.

Founded in 2008, the company was listed in the stock market in 2014.

New Relic and TPG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Francisco Partners declined to comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
monitoringnew relicsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

The full list of IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget

The full list of IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget
TechnologyOne investigates 'cyber incident' on M365 system

TechnologyOne investigates 'cyber incident' on M365 system
TechnologyOne still investigating impact of M365 cyber incident

TechnologyOne still investigating impact of M365 cyber incident
Vic gov selects Conduent to run myki from end of 2023

Vic gov selects Conduent to run myki from end of 2023

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?